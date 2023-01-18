Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $979.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.