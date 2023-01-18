Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 67,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.3% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,638,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $185,204,000 after buying an additional 547,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

