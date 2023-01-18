American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a PE ratio of 872.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

