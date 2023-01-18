American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

AFG opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

