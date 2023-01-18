American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.45

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $13.03. American Public Education shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 107,156 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

American Public Education Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 860.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 189,295 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 237.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $956,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More

