American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Head to Head Analysis

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and American Tower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Tower $9.36 billion 11.50 $2.57 billion $6.30 36.67

Analyst Recommendations

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A American Tower 0 1 13 0 2.93

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.04, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $265.18, indicating a potential upside of 14.77%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than American Tower.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A American Tower 27.78% 28.07% 4.23%

Summary

American Tower beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and United States of America. The company was founded on July 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

