Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

