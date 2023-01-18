Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Amplitude Trading Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.