Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) PT at $78.50

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $43,927,000.

ADC opened at $74.86 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

