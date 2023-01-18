Analysts Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Price Target at $21.20

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,260 shares in the company, valued at $727,717.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

