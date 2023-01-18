Analysts Set Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Target Price at 7.33

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 7.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GETY. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $110,000.

Getty Images Stock Performance

About Getty Images

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at 5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Getty Images has a one year low of 4.51 and a one year high of 37.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 5.43.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

