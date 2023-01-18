Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $33.38

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.