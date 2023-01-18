Analysts Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target at $84.38

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,509.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,861,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,126 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,007.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 519,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,690,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

