Analysts Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $46.00

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.65 million. Research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

