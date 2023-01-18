Analyzing Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dropbox and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 2 2 3 0 2.14 Datadog 0 5 24 0 2.83

Dropbox presently has a consensus target price of $26.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $117.15, suggesting a potential upside of 60.35%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than Dropbox.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.16 billion 3.82 $335.80 million $0.93 24.46 Datadog $1.03 billion 22.55 -$20.75 million ($0.05) -1,461.20

This table compares Dropbox and Datadog’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 15.25% -74.21% 12.31% Datadog -0.91% 0.60% 0.27%

Risk & Volatility

Dropbox has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience monitoring, network performance monitoring, cloud security, developer-focused observability, and incident management, as well as a range of shared features, such as dashboards, analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.