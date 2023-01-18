Analyzing Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orion Office REIT and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.56%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 45.55%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orion Office REIT and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -67.18% -12.64% -7.79% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Office REIT and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 6.30 -$47.48 million ($2.35) -3.77 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Summary

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.