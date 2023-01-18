Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.62) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.49) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.98) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.29).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,589 ($43.79) on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,277.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,956.80. The company has a market capitalization of £48.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 770.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.94) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,310.32).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

