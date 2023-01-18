Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.2% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.9 %

AAPL opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

