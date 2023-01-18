Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

