Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Applied UV has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $25.79.

Applied UV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.2188 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

