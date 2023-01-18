Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Short Interest Update

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of ARCK stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $877,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 12.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 225,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 18.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,631,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

