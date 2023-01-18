ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, an increase of 1,022.6% from the December 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

