Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Arch Capital Group traded as high as $64.14 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1897134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.