Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CFO Mark Mesler Purchases 20,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mesler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

