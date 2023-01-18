Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Director Acquires $60,101.60 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) Director Michael Spellacy acquired 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $60,101.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,913. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Archer Aviation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.24.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
