Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 977.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,600 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

ARCO stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. The company had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

