Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. 14,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 13,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Ardea Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel, cobalt, and scandium laterite mineral resources, as well as and nickel sulphide and critical projects; the Kalpini Project is located in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder that covers approximately 121 square kilometers; and the Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

