Argus Capital (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Shares Down 0.1%

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Argus Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argus Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Argus Capital by 824.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argus Capital by 163.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period.

Argus Capital Company Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.