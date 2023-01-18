Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 30449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.40.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.