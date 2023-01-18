Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aries I Acquisition stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) by 204.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aries I Acquisition were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

