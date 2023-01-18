Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Shares Up 1.8%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. 22,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 11,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.
