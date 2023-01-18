Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Invesco Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.