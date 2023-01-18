Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,407 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $126.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $897.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $1,164,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,366.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,446. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

