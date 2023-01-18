Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 1,151 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,679,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 334,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $333.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

