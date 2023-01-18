Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 15,243 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $541.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

