Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 24,429 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,653.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $1,555,514 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEN. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE ATEN opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

