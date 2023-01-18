Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 5,799 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of REG opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $75.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

