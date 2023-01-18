Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 804 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,412,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $680.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.96. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $691.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.67.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.