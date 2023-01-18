Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USM opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

