Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,506 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airgain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $54,772.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airgain Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

AIRG stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.00. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

Airgain Profile

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.