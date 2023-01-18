Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $163.29 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.