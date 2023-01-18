Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.47. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.77%. Analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

