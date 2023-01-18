Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.62. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $179.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 over the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.