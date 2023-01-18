Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,713 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Terex were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.