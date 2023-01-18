Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APYX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APYX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Apyx Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.