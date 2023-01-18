Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,497,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 525,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TAST stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

