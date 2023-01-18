Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $390,000 Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 22.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,071.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 450,623 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,266.91% and a negative return on equity of 171.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

