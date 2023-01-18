Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $409,000 Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 48.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 92,236 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 256,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 194.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 117.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.87 million, a PE ratio of 282.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $148.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.87 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

