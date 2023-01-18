Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,375 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,479,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NIU opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.97 million, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

