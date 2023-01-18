Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $326,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,767,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lear by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,811,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lear Price Performance

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.11. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $189.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

